Thursday, August 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | Will lawsuits block Trump’s presidential path?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in World Europe
0

Editorial|Editorial

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, is in the middle of numerous lawsuits, but it is nothing new for him.

Federal The FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s summer home on Monday was a startling turn, even by the standards of contemporary American politics. Federal agents opened Trump’s safe in search of documents taken from the White House.

The case further tightens the country’s political tensions. According to Republicans, the former president was treated like a criminal. Trump accused his opponents of a witch hunt.

The controversy over White House documents is just one of many investigations into Trump. Trump is being investigated, for example, for involvement in the takeover of the Congress building and for attempting to falsify the election results in Georgia.

On Wednesday, Trump was questioned about suspicions that he had misled banks by giving false information about his wealth. Trump refused to answer questions, citing a section that says a witness does not have to provide information about his own crimes.

See also  Bolsonaristas praise minister for returning mandate to deputy

Trump numerous other lawsuits are looming, but that’s nothing new. Trump has spent his entire career in the gray area of ​​the law, so prosecutors have always surrounded him like a swarm of flies.

In his speeches, Trump has consistently doubted the justice system. He invariably considers the accusations against him to be a political chase. Similarly, as president, he demanded charges against his own opponents, such as Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Trump’s supporters share his cynical views and therefore do not care about the potential revelations of the lawsuits. In the eyes of supporters, the large number of lawsuits only proves the scale of the dirty game between the Democrats and the official apparatus.

In the United States, we are now wondering whether one of the lawsuits could exclude Trump from the 2024 presidential election. At least it doesn’t seem like it yet. A lot depends on what was found in Trump’s mansion. If the result of the search was a waterlog, it will be a bad humiliation for the FBI.

See also  Russians can go to a McDonald's again: without the yellow 'M' but with the same menus

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.

#Editorial #lawsuits #block #Trumps #presidential #path

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ricardo 'Gato' Pérez, very close to being the new manager of Dimayor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.