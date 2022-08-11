Editorial | Will lawsuits block Trump’s presidential path?

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, is in the middle of numerous lawsuits, but it is nothing new for him.

Federal The FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s summer home on Monday was a startling turn, even by the standards of contemporary American politics. Federal agents opened Trump’s safe in search of documents taken from the White House.

The case further tightens the country’s political tensions. According to Republicans, the former president was treated like a criminal. Trump accused his opponents of a witch hunt.

The controversy over White House documents is just one of many investigations into Trump. Trump is being investigated, for example, for involvement in the takeover of the Congress building and for attempting to falsify the election results in Georgia.

On Wednesday, Trump was questioned about suspicions that he had misled banks by giving false information about his wealth. Trump refused to answer questions, citing a section that says a witness does not have to provide information about his own crimes.

Trump numerous other lawsuits are looming, but that’s nothing new. Trump has spent his entire career in the gray area of ​​the law, so prosecutors have always surrounded him like a swarm of flies.

In his speeches, Trump has consistently doubted the justice system. He invariably considers the accusations against him to be a political chase. Similarly, as president, he demanded charges against his own opponents, such as Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Trump’s supporters share his cynical views and therefore do not care about the potential revelations of the lawsuits. In the eyes of supporters, the large number of lawsuits only proves the scale of the dirty game between the Democrats and the official apparatus.

In the United States, we are now wondering whether one of the lawsuits could exclude Trump from the 2024 presidential election. At least it doesn’t seem like it yet. A lot depends on what was found in Trump’s mansion. If the result of the search was a waterlog, it will be a bad humiliation for the FBI.

