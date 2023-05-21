Editorial | Who cuts with whom?

In the government negotiations, the government program is being built, but at the same time the parties snoop on each other and try to decide whether they can last four years together.

Bsubsidization negotiations at Säätytalo have lasted almost three weeks, and there is no end in sight. The atmosphere in the negotiations is said to have been heavy or constructive, depending on who you ask and on which day. Some of the eight theme tables have already come a long way, while others haven’t gotten much further than the beginning. Controversies about immigration, for example, are still ahead.

Having learned from previous experiences, the government’s founder Petteri Orpo (CEO) has tried to keep the strings firmly in his hands. It means that the members of the coalition hold all the main tables, the lobbyists of various organizations have been banned from the negotiations and the information has been centralized for the party leaders. Therefore, not much information has been leaked from Säätytalo.

Of course, we know the big picture. It means that the coalition strongly emphasizes the economy and employment. All the parties invited to the government negotiations are in principle committed to the six billion euro adjustment of the public finances this election period. It offers the leader of the negotiations a strong lever, which the coalition uses to force the reforms it wants on the labor market. These include, for example, staggered and shortened earnings-related unemployment insurance and making it easier to negotiate locally.

The coalition has said that it is aiming for up to 100,000 new jobs through these means, which would reduce the need for difficult spending cuts for the parties. This can be considered a negotiating tactic, with which the coalition pushes through its long-term goals. On the other hand, the coalition undoubtedly strongly believes that encouraging work and entrepreneurship is the only way to bring the Finnish economy back to the Nordic growth path.

Perussuomalaiset agrees with the coalition on the economic situation in principle, but practical measures are difficult for a party with a lot of Danuari voters. Even during the opposition period, Perussuomalaiset continued to drive many strollers and balance its shadow budget by taking money from, for example, development aid and immigration, but it is no longer possible. Choices have to be made.

It forces the Basic Finns to tell whether the party is a bird or a fish. During the time of the party’s founder, Timo Soin, Perussuomalaiset was a protest-oriented populist party, but during the periods of Jussi Halla-aho and Riikka Purra, the party has created its skin as a nationalist right-wing party. What does that mean in practice? Do the Basic Finns want constructive reforms, radical change or as much noise as possible? We are now looking for an answer to that question, and the searchers probably also include the Basic Finns themselves.

The government negotiations are expected to last for several more weeks. One important reason for that is that other parties are trying to challenge the foundation papers of the coalition. However, it requires the acquisition of information, which has been seen, for example, in the sometimes comical questions addressed to various ministries. If the questions and the answers to them help the parties to understand that there are rarely easy solutions to difficult problems, the government negotiations also serve an important pedagogical task.

An important test of realism is whether all parties accept the same expert knowledge as the basis for decisions. For example, the demand to reduce work-related immigration is difficult to justify in light of the facts.

SA thick and thorough government program is expected from äätytalo, where the parties commit to as many issues as possible in advance. However, you can’t prepare for everything, as has been seen in the government period that is coming to an end. That’s why the negotiations always revolve around the issue that Petteri Orpo already reminded about when leaving Säätytalo: trust.

In the government negotiations, the government program is being built, but at the same time the parties snoop on each other and try to decide whether they can last four long years.

