Editorial Where does a truly digital corona passport linger?

In France and Germany, for example, there is a digital application that contains, in addition to the corona passport, exposure notifications and corona news.

Are lulled by the fairly common perception that Finland is a pioneer in digital services. This may be the case in some cases, but we are lagging behind in the fight against the coronavirus.

The corona passport was introduced too late and too narrowly, and there is still no easy-to-use digital version. Irmeli Pietilä, a pensioner from Espoo, wondered about it on the opinion page last Sunday. He rightly said that printing a corona passport on A4-sized paper or displaying it as a pdf file on the small screen of a cell phone hardly represents the pinnacle of the digital age.

For example, France (TousAntiCovid) and Germany (Corona-Warn-App) have introduced official digital corona applications that include not only an easy-to-use corona passport but also exposure notifications and up-to-date corona information. One cannot wonder why there is no similar application in use in Finland.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.