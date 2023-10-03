Editorial | When making laws, moderation is a virtue

It is important that citizens see a change of government also means a change in policy. Even so, in legislation, the process is also important, and opinion rounds should not remain theater.

Ballitus has repeatedly received criticism for short statement times throughout the fall. In addition to the opposition and non-governmental organizations, Leila Kostiainen, chairperson of the legislation evaluation council, among others has reviewed rush, last this week.

In some cases, the opinion times have remained exceptionally short. While according to the consultation instructions for legislative preparation, at least six weeks are reserved for giving written statements, and at least eight weeks for large-scale projects, the statement time for changes in housing allowance was less than two weeks, and five business days for social security index freezes.

The instruction was once made to improve the quality of law preparation. At opinion rounds, information and views on the effects of regulations are sought from various actors, in order to avoid unnecessary surprises and the need for corrections. So it’s important.

The government has defended itself by saying that many of its reforms already apply to next year’s budget. Due to the protracted government negotiations, there was only a short time left for preparation, as the budget laws must be submitted by October 9 at the latest. Government representatives have also said that the reforms are included in the government program, so they are not a surprise. Some have considered whether the parliamentary elections should be moved back to March, so that there would be more time for the preparation of the first budget.

So it’s about the government wanting to initiate big changes quickly. That is the right of the elected majority government. In terms of the credibility of democracy, it is good if the voters see the effects of the change of government.

However, the slowness that enables deliberation is one of the strengths and downright characteristics of an established democracy. The board program registration is not the same as the board presentation draft. In legislation, the credibility of the process is also important. The government would do well to keep that in mind as well.

