From the speeches at the Munich Security Conference, which starts on Friday, you can hear what is thought about European geopolitics in different countries and how coherently the situation is assessed.

Mthe ünchen security conference brings together a serious group of leaders of western democracies for the weekend. A year ago, in the same Bavarian hotel, they watched how Russia was preparing to launch a major attack on Ukraine.

The first anniversary of the new world order will soon be celebrated. The old one is being bombed to the ground in Ukraine. The participants of the conference are the ones whose decisions will determine whether we move towards the end of the war or towards an expanding war.

The most important topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine, and it is discussed both in the limelight and in backroom negotiations. The war is getting longer, and at worst it will simmer for years without a real solution. As the anniversary of the war approaches, Russia is still being shown that the West is united.

The participants of the Munich meeting agree that we are now living through a turning point in history. But is there any prospect of a new world order, let alone a vision of Western democracies? An attempt is made to determine what is thought about European geopolitics and whether different countries have a similar analysis of the situation.

Mthe ünchen security conference is a cold war institution that had to return to its roots in 2008 to strengthen the relationship between the united states and europe. Violent Russia and aggressive China are forcing the West to update the transatlantic relationship to a new version. It sounds like it will last even during presidential changes in the United States. Europe remembers well how Donald Trump threatened to dissolve NATO as president.

The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO is a key part of the update of the transatlantic relationship. Never before have Finland and Sweden received as much attention at the Munich Security Conference as this year, when the allies are cheering on the northern duo on the bumpy final stretch of the NATO journey. The fact that the Finnish president, prime minister, foreign minister, defense minister and European minister are present may also be affected by this spring’s parliamentary elections.

