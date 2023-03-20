Editorial | Welfare areas are now looking for a recipe to get good things on the cheap

In the economic situation of the next few years, we will have to draw an increasingly strict line in what kind of services the system must offer people. The number of welfare areas is also examined.

KThe regional model of social security reform was twisted into the program of the government of Juha Sipilä (Centre) in 2015, chapters 18 and 12 are on display.

The center wanted eighteen regions, the coalition wanted the number of regions to remain at most twelve. At the same time, the coalition pushed for freedom of choice for citizens, where they could freely obtain their services from either the public or private sector.

A famous compromise was born, in which the center got its territory and the coalition got its freedom of choice. However, the goal was not reached, and the social security reform collapsed in 2019 on the eve of the elections, and Sipilä’s government announced its resignation.

In the current government, the center was able to do map exercises, perhaps with more desirable partners in that situation. The number of regions was gridded high and Finland was divided into 22 pieces.

With the sprawling model, we are at the very beginning of a situation where some of the welfare areas are too small and poor to produce equal services.

For this year and next year, state funding is planned to be more generous, but after that the regions are supposed to start properly encouraging efficiency in the organization of services.

However, the decisions are political, and many regions may still be lulled into the fact that state money will be found when the real situation comes. It’s hardly wise, because the money will surely be under a rock in the next few years.

Bthe funding of welfare areas is largely based on state funding. However, the system includes the fact that repeatedly asking for additional money leads to an evaluation procedure and eventually to the merging of one area with another.

The composition of the next government may depend a lot on how powerfully and motivated the welfare regions are to improve their services and save money.

We are not talking about a small amount – more than a quarter of the state’s spending for the whole year goes into welfare areas. The money mostly goes to specialized hospital care and care for the elderly, where, according to the current regulations, strict nurse measurements must be taken care of.

“ It is worth climbing up from the ideological potsherds.

In order to achieve savings, the regions are now developing remote services with varying enthusiasm. The basic idea is to treat the elderly and other patients as far as possible in their own homes via phone and internet.

In the welfare region of Northern Ostrobothnia, digital security services were already put out to tender with private service providers. Domestic Lääkärisi oy was chosen instead of the big health giants.

Big money is now moving around in the purchases of digital services in welfare areas, and the companies in the field have a lot at stake when the entire public healthcare system is created anew. Involving companies requires political decisions in the regional councils. In most of them, the largest party is either the center or the coalition. Sdp is the largest in four regions.

It is worth climbing up from the ideological potsherds. Now is the time to quickly start thinking about how to organize treatment as cheaply and efficiently as possible. When someone comes up with an idea that works, it has to be implemented quickly in other welfare areas as well.

Ksince the growth of health expenditures threatens to accelerate Finland’s indebtedness, the decision-makers have to think more and more about what kind of services the social security system should offer people in general.

“You can take care of it endlessly. You can always take care of a little bit more”, reminded assistant professor Paulus Torkki at the discussion event of the University of Helsinki and HS last week.

People are living longer today than before, and with that comes a lot of disease. We are now at a turning point where we are considering which treatments are paid for with tax funds and which people can buy themselves if they wish.

