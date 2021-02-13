Editorial We want to make Finland the Hollywood of the North

Venture finance and Business Finland’s millions of euros production incentive have made Finland a desirable place to shoot films and TV series suitable for international distribution.

There’s no place like home – Your own home is gold expensive, Judy Garland said in her famous replica of the film Wonderland of Oz in 1939.

Finland has become a stealth wonderland of the film world.

Finnish crime series has been praised in international streaming services, and the film by American director Riley Stearns was shot in Tampere last autumn. Dual. The film is known to be the first Hollywood production to be filmed entirely in Finland.