Editorial We need to talk about Finnishization and study it again and again

In Finland There has been a lot of talk in recent days about Finnishization. The ignition has been given by Yle Cold War Finland -documentary series, written by author Jari Tervo, focuses on the critical exploration of Finnishization.

A term coined in German-speaking Europe in the 1960s Finnlandisierung originally meant the voluntary adaptation of a small country to the interests of a large neighboring country in order to maintain its independence. That was Finland’s relationship with the Soviet Union after the wars. In Finland, however, it was offended when the term quickly took on a mocking tone in the world. This old irritation has now also been reflected in the acidic comments of Yle’s critics of the series, who have sought to defend the policies of the time.

However, Finnishization has to be gone through, even if it felt like a bell at the time. It contained a lot of disgusting and downright disgusting traits that a nation that considers itself an adult must be able to discuss and learn from. Yle’s series is a welcome part of this process. The series is visionary and focuses on the ugliest side of Finnishization, because it had compressible rot in particular. Based on the enthusiastic reception, the series has made many interested in the topic in a broader new way

That is good, because the season was significant in Finnish history. At the same time, it is good to remember that there were two branches in Finnishization that were, of course, connected to each other. One of them was foreign policy, the other domestic.

Soviet Ambassador to Helsinki Vladimir Sobolev, President of the Republic Urho Kekkonen and Prime Minister Mauno Koivisto at the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the Soviet-Finnish Yya Treaty in 1981.

Starting point was desperate. Finland had been among those who lost in World War II. Finland was at the mercy of the Soviet Union alone, of which there was no ambiguity among contemporaries. When G. A. Gripenberg, Finland’s ambassador to Stockholm, told Swedish Foreign Minister Christian Günther in October 1944 that he hoped he could continue to talk about the situation in Finland, “for nothing is more uncomfortable than being hanged in silence,” the minister replied, saying that Sweden could do nothing for Finland. The British, on the other hand, demand even stricter military restrictions on Finland than the Soviets. The United States saw Finland’s independence as a useful, but not an absolute goal in the end.

The Soviet Union had to be leased as a base from Porkkala’s artillery range from Helsinki, while there was no certainty that Finland could retain, for example, the Air Force and military reconnaissance. A slow fading began to increase the room for maneuver, which the Soviet Union tried in every way possible to prevent. It required cunning and intelligence, but in addition to setbacks, it also produced successes, such as the EEC Free Trade Agreement. Liberal salvation came only with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

This twist also included a hypocritical and false talk about friendship and trust. “The words of friendship were like a liturgy in the church. Those were big words that didn’t match the right tolar in our relationship. What was that friendship like when the mistrust persisted and new tensions arose? ”HS 28.10. 2012), former Soviet diplomat Yuri Derjabin, who was one of the most important soloists of the “church choir” during the Soviet years.

Strictly however, shrouding secret cunning and skill in falsehood was fatal, as lying often is. The line between falsehood and truth was blurred before many completely dissolved. The Finnish elite became self-confident, settled down even more than the Soviet Union expected, and began to compete for the Soviet Union’s popularity.

President Urho Kekkonen became self-sufficient, defined himself as irreplaceable and continued in office until he had to be led away. “Anti-Soviet” became a punching weapon that could cut a person’s career and isolate him. The youth left-winged in Finland, as in many other western countries, but in Finland the foremost marched to Stalinism and became combatant.

The importance of the warriors quickly waned in the early 1970s, but the decade became the darkest during Finnishization. The narrowing of freedom of speech was also evidenced by the fact that in the 1950s, many truthful books about the Soviet Union were published in Finland, but in the 1970s it was no longer appropriate. Nobel writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s novel The archipelago of prison camps the first part was to be published in Finnish in Sweden for political reasons.

Practically the entire party field became Finnish, as did the media. It was worst seen on YLE, but Helsingin Sanomat also submitted to Finnishization and self-censorship.

Finland survived the Cold War with skill, strength demonstrated in the Winter War, and eventually luck. During Finnishization, Finland became a Nordic welfare state with favorable eastern trade.

There was an embarrassing side to the success, ie internal Finnishness. When the elite, including the cartridges of the business world, threw themselves into a mess, the people knew the essence of the Soviet Union, the difference between Lada and Ford, the difference between Mallorca and Sochi, the difference between Soviet and American entertainment, but in the end it was mostly silent and submissive.

The Finnishization of domestic politics took away trust in politicians and shook the moral backbone of the nation. It reminded that although Finland has had good luck many times, it also has an elite prone to uplift.

That is why Finnishization must be talked about and disputed, it must be studied again and again.

