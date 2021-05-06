Editorial We must not submit to knife violence

Pwould says he is concerned about the widespread stabbing in Helsinki. There were two serious stabs on May Day weekend. In April, a man died at Rautatientori as a victim of a stab.

An explanation for the phenomenon has been sought in youth fashion, drugs and the corona epidemic, but at least one of them connects: the knife. More and more young people are carrying a knife. Once the knife is on, it is used. Then the impression is much worse than with a fist.

It is difficult to intervene. Knives are sold freely. You can even order a jungle knife online. Carrying a blade in a public place without an acceptable reason is prohibited by law, but demarcation is difficult. Therefore, mere possession is rarely prosecuted.

“Yes, a person will invent ways to harm another,” commented Seppo Sivula, a police inspector at the Ministry of the Interior (HS 5.5.). That may be the case, but it is up to the police to come up with ways to protect people. If the current means are not enough, new ones will be introduced. The spiral of knife violence must be broken.

