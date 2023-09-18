Editorial | We look at Finland with new eyes now

If prosperous and stable countries like Finland shirk their responsibility as supporters of the multilateral system, China and Russia will fill the void.

PPrime Minister Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government is seeking Finland’s place in the world from different starting points and in a different geopolitical situation than its predecessor.

For the past couple of years, Finland has basked in exceptional international publicity. Russia’s attack on Ukraine also turned eyes on Russia’s border neighbor Finland. Then Finland surprised and applied to NATO. Finland was led by Sanna Marin (sd), who became a superstar in the world as well.