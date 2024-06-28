Editorial | We have to start preparing for Trump’s return

Editorial|In the first test of the US presidential elections, President Joe Biden fumbled so badly that the Democratic Party is now considering changing the candidate just over four months before the elections.

YOn Thursday evening and Friday, widespread panic spread in the Democratic Party of the United States after the first presidential election. The news channel CNN broadcast the exam live to the world.

The current Democratic president Joe Biden, who is running for re-election, slurred his words and coughed. A couple of times his thoughts were interrupted mid-speech. Many Democrats also characterized the performance as catastrophic, as the 81-year-old Biden’s main goal was to convince the public that he is up to his duties and capable of continuing as president. The stakes were high in the exam.

Biden may be able to continue, but Democrats are no longer sure voters will believe that. Therefore, demands quickly began to be heard among the Democrats that Biden must give up the race, even though the election is only four months away and finding a new candidate is challenging.

Biden’s challenger, former president Donald Trump, had an easy time in the debate. Biden did little to challenge or correct Trump’s false claims or false statements. When the focus is on Biden’s condition, Trump’s positions and actions are overshadowed.

During Thursday night’s debate, the opinion polls showed that the support situation was exceptionally even nationwide as well as in the swing states that actually decide the race, although in many of them Trump was in a small lead. In the near future, it will become clear how the debate affects the support figures and what kind of conclusions the Democrats make.

In politics, four months is a long time, so a lot can still happen. In Finland and Europe, however, there is reason to start preparing more strongly than before for the option that Trump returns to the White House.

