Editorial|Companies hurry and attract remote workers to return to the offices for nearby jobs at least occasionally.

KThe solution that saved the labor market during the coronavirus pandemic has turned into a challenge: how to get people who longed for remote work to come to the office even now and then.

Statistics Finland fat at the beginning of May, that 35 percent of employees worked remotely last year. The share has shrunk since the pandemic years, but it is still quite large, much larger than before the pandemic. Almost two out of three government wage earners did at least part of the week remotely in 2023. In the private sector, the share was 45 percent.

An estimated one hundred million people in Europe and North America work remotely.

In Finland, the development can be seen, for example, in the way that lunch restaurants have suffered, commuting traffic has decreased and the number of empty office spaces has increased – especially in those areas that are further from the centers and at the distance of more difficult transport connections.

Many employers want to return Dunars to their workplaces, for better or for worse: by persuading or ordering. A week ago, the e-commerce giant Amazon announced that office workers’ remote work ends at the turn of the year. In Finland, companies have renovated their offices to make them even more attractive, so that people would return to their workplaces without being told to. Cozy work spaces or a spa department can be an attraction. Relocating the premises to the center also helps.

The most common justification for deciding to work remotely is that in many fields the basic work goes well, but making changes, innovating and seeking productivity suffer if people are here and there.

Tthe answer of the night workers is that remote work helps to cope, which is also good for productivity. However, one should be careful with defense speeches, for example the recent campaign of the Engineers’ Association. The association’s Facebook ad is coming as parallel for remote working holidays. The slogan of the campaign reads like this: “On vacation. Remote work. Rest in peace. Out of gear. Charging batteries. Sometimes you have to be out of the office.”

Business leaders assumedthat employees have a much more positive image of remote work than the results of the work suggest.

Studies have been made on the advantages and disadvantages of remote work. The results are not clear cut. There have been cases of work communities that have completely switched to remote work changing such that they develop creative and significant breakthroughs less than before. The mutual cooperation of different work communities also weakens.

Nature journal publicly in the summer, a big report on remote work. According to it, hybrid work succeeds in combining the advantages of remote and local work if two days of the week are remote. However, the explanation is a bit thin. It focused on an online travel agency in China. In different professions and different cultures, the end result could be different.

A study published a year ago toldthat in full remote work, productivity is clearly lower than in local work. This research is also plagued by a lack of generalizability. The survey was conducted in India, and it compared two groups acting as data feeders.

Tin this context, it is also difficult to measure productivity: should we measure whether the work efficiency of an individual employee changes when his remote work input is compared to close work input? Or is the power of the entire work community measured when the Dunars are present or remotely? The answers to these two questions may differ.

Whatever the remote work studies that have already been done or are in progress say, it is already clear that there is no longer a large-scale return of the workforce to the traditional close-working model. There is usually no full remote work either for – neither for employees nor for companies. At least it’s not an achieved advantage.

Some kind of hybrid model is established in working life, where the forms and places of doing work vary from one job to another. This kind of working life requires a new kind of know-how from work management: management should be able to make up for the lack of commonality in the working community that arises from remote days.

