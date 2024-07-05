Editorial | Waterworks burglaries must be taken seriously

Editorial|The security arrangements of water and gas facilities must be systematically reviewed in the facilities, and deficiencies must be corrected.

Tsomething is happening now, commented the retiring police chief Seppo Kolehmainen on the break-ins to water plants that have come to light across Finland (New Finland 3.7.).

Kolehmainen’s characterization describes the current situation, which the Central Criminal Police observes as a possible hybrid Russian influence. At the same time, intelligence authorities in various European countries have warned of Russia’s sabotage campaign. The series of sabotage includes, among other things, the arson of a company linked to Ukraine in London, the disruption of European railway networks with cyberattacks, and extensive GPS interference, which has also been experienced in Finland.

In addition to break-ins, Finnish water supply plants and also gas plants have already been “knocking” on doors and firewalls of information systems for several months. There are sightings of sneakers from different parts of Finland. Over gave an example from Imatra: an unknown person who could not speak Finnish was found in the closed premises of the water supply facility, who said he was looking for “Pena”.

It is difficult to see any traditional criminal benefit in water tower or gas plant burglaries. Water and electricity facilities should not be called critical infrastructure from the point of view of society’s security of supply. By paralyzing them, society will quickly become confused.

The vulnerability of digital infrastructure was painfully demonstrated this spring, when tens of thousands of schoolchildren and their families in Helsinki fell victim to a data breach. This week, the State Council appointed a special investigation team to investigate this data breach.

Although Finland has a long tradition of preparing and maintaining security of supply, security arrangements must now be carefully reviewed even in seemingly innocent places. Deficiencies must be corrected.

