Editorial Was the technology a major opening or not?

Employers and the Confederation of Finnish Industry, which represents employees, strongly disagree.

Technology industry A collective agreement was signed for senior employees on Sunday evening, the significance of which is sharply disputed by the employers in the Technology Industry and the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

According to the employers in the technology industry, the main opening was born, in the opinion of the Confederation of Finnish Industry. The chairman of the Confederation of Finnish Industry, Riku Aalto, tweeted on Sunday that the Confederation of Finnish Industry was not tied to the decisions of others.

As a major export sector, the technology industry often acts as the so-called main opener of the wage round, whose contracts give other sectors a yardstick for their own negotiations. Now, however, the marching order got confused when the clerks made a contract before the workers.

Now the Confederation of Finnish Industry goes to the national mediator Vuokko Piekkala with the representatives of the employers, as well as the trade union Pro, which represents the employees.

It’s no wonder, that Aalto so strongly denied the interpretation of the main opener. In the contract of senior staff, this year’s salary increases will average 1.8 percent, which may not even keep up with inflation. Aalto has said many times that the Confederation of Finnish Industry is seeking increases that will cover both inflation and productivity growth.

The association has sought a benchmark from competing countries. In Germany, for example, the metal industry will receive a one-off payment of 2.3% in February. In Sweden, industry is expected to increase by 2.4 per cent in April.

The second-year salary for the senior staff contract will be negotiated as early as next fall. The employer wanted that. The order books in the technology industry are now bursting over, but next year’s outlook is shrouded in fog.

