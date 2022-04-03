Editorial Wage levels should be defined by export sectors

There is no actor in Finland that recognizes wage developments in terms of the overall benefit of society.

Remuneration policy has traditionally been akin to issues of solidarity. This is what is being thought about right now when considering what the right compensation is for front-line low-paid nurses against a coronavirus pandemic.

Economics tells a different story: for a country living in exports that is part of the single currency, maintaining competitiveness is a priority, so wages need to adapt to this goal. In the end, too, this premise will return to solidarity. If wages are not flexible, employment will be flexible – that is, unemployment will increase – and in the end it will be even more difficult for Finland to pay public sector wages and income transfers.

The starting point of economics became visible in the 2007 salary round, when the salaries of nurses were included in the theme of the parliamentary elections. The Bank of Finland calculated in retrospect that Finland’s competitiveness clearly suffered after the wage round at the time.

Of course, it can be interpreted in such a way that the rise in wages did not ruin cost competitiveness, and the fault was that Finland’s productivity had been allowed to decline. One way or another, however, the inconvenience was alleviated by adjusting labor costs.

Second the theory of wages is known as Baumol’s disease. It refers to the phenomenon in which wages in low-productivity sectors rise at the same or faster rate than in high-productivity sectors.

Baumol disease is commonly referred to as the productivity of the public sector, which is often lower than that of the private sector. For example, the public production of welfare services is labor-intensive and partly statutory, making it difficult to develop productivity. In the production of goods, it is easier to increase productivity – for example, by increasing automation.

If, in the long run, public sector wage developments outpace private sector wage developments, the private sector’s ability to finance public services will be jeopardized and the sustainability of the national economy will deteriorate.

On Friday in the nursing strike that has begun, caregivers understandably appeal to solidarity. Economic experts, on the other hand, point out that the wage demands of those who have gone on strike produce Baumol’s disease and are ill-suited to the conditions of the single currency.

An agreement that stiffens wage levels for a long time, permanently exceeds the level of the export industry and is guaranteed to slide into other public sector wage demands is not suitable for an indebted export economy.

The problem in Finland is that we do not have an actor recognized by the social partners who can measure what kind of wage demands are appropriate for the performance of the national economy at any given time and how much solidarity can be afforded at any given time.

In Sweden, the Industriavtalet, now celebrating its 25th anniversary, and the Medlingsinstitutet in support of the arrangement have had such a task. The situation in Sweden thus produced has helped to pursue a wage policy that has supported employment and wage developments and is in line with the performance of the national economy. The public side has negotiated its contract in line with the productivity of the industry – primarily the export industry. The labor market has focused on raising real wages and maintaining peace at work.

In Finland The Bank of Finland has had to play a role in this sector. It was noticed when the competitiveness agreement was constructed on the basis of calculations made by the central bank measuring Finland’s cost competitiveness. At that time, the calculations were committed only for a moment and in the face of coercion, when Finland could not get out of the recession.

A long-term voluntary commitment to the best of the national economy is Sweden’s road and line, which could help Finland as well.

