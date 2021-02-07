No Result
Editorial Vocational training is interrupted too often

February 7, 2021
In vocational schools, studies are interrupted more sensitively than in high school, even under normal conditions. During the coronavirus epidemic, the problem has been exacerbated.

Elementary school Closing is an important articulation in the lives of young people. Every year, more than 5,000 young people from Helsinki apply for high school or vocational training. In the spring 2020 search, almost everyone got a training place.

The sequel is not as streamlined. About two percent of high school graduates drop out of school in Helsinki, but almost every tenth in vocational schools.

