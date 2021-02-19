Editorial Vaccinations should now be concentrated where infections are most prevalent

Focusing vaccinations on the worst infected areas could be more effective in preventing deaths and better safeguarding the current situation in the highest risk areas of healthcare carrying capacity.

The metropolitan area schoolchildren’s winter vacation hits a turnaround in the corona pandemic. In Uusimaa, the number of infections is growing rapidly. An increasing proportion of infections are due to a more susceptible variant of the virus. At the same time, there is a growing concern that the virus will travel with winter holidaymakers to ski resorts and holiday resorts.