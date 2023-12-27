Jutta Urpilainen's support fell by two percentage points in HS's survey. The top two Alexander Stubb and Pekka Haavisto are now strongly on their way to the second round.

Pthe situation of the resident elections continues surprisingly unsurprisingly. Helsingin Sanomat 26.12. publishing in the support survey Alexander Stubb and Pekka Haavisto were the top two with a clear difference to those coming behind. 24 percent would vote for Stubb in the first round, 22 percent for Haavisto. Stubb's support has remained unchanged, Haaviston's has increased by two percentage points since November.

The revival of Haavisto's support would seem to take away the last reason for speculation from the first round. Sdp's Jutta Urpilainen, who entered the race from behind, was thought to be able to seriously challenge Haaviston, but there are no signs of that in the survey. Urpilainen's support had dropped by two percentage points, when Dem voters had moved back to Haavisto's position. The December miracle was not seen in these elections, so the rise of other candidates to threaten the top two in January would require quite an earthquake.

Smaller earthquakes have been happening in the surrounding world all the time, but for one reason or another they have not been much reflected in the support of the candidates. The situation on the eastern border, Russia's threats, the signing of the DCA agreement and the worsening economic situation all remind us how big and complicated issues the future president will immediately get on his desk. Now a president of difficult times is elected without a training period.

The material of the HS survey was collected just before Yle's big election debate last Thursday night, which, however, hardly revolutionized the situation, because there were no big successes, if not big failures. Top candidates Stubb and Haavisto were previously known as relaxed performers, but now both of them are rigid and watch out for mistakes. Mika Aaltola, who came from outside politics, would have had the opportunity to become a challenger, but he has not been one. The election debates have been livened up by Li Andersson of the Left Alliance and Jussi Halla-aho of the Basic Finns, who do not always seek the riskiest answer but may even say what they think. Halla-aho increased his support in the HS survey by three percentage points and passed Olli Rehn, whose support is as stable as a rock, but too small.

Uthe Rpi resident has been badly squeezed. The Demari candidate is not as genuine and idealistic as Andersson, and it really can't be, because Sdp always goes to the presidential elections in pursuit of victory. It must be remembered that three of the last four presidents of Finland have been Democrats. However, the party's electoral success has been surprisingly short-lived, as Paavo Lipponen recorded 6.7 percent support in the 2012 elections and Tuula Haatainen a paltry 3.2 percent support in the 2018 elections. Sdp supporters clearly want to elect a president for Finland, but if a strong enough candidate cannot be found in their own party, one will be sought elsewhere.

Haavisto has calculated that he will become the top candidate of the red-green side, even though he started his campaign from the beginning to expand his support to the bourgeois side. In that, he took a conscious risk. If Urpilainen had gotten wind under his wings, Haavisto could have had to move to the left on election day – which would have messed up his plans for the second round. Urpilainen's weak poll result was really important news for Haavisto.

BHaavisto's job is still not easy. In HS's survey, the combined support of Haaviston, Andersson and Urpilainen was 34 percent. Haavisto would need a large number of additional votes from the bourgeois side – votes that, according to the HS survey, are not forthcoming. Of the voters of Halla-aho and Rehn, clearly more are choosing Stubb than Haaviston in the second round. However, it would also help Haavisto if the Basic Finns stayed at home in the second round.

With the election a month away, Stubb has everything in his own hands.

