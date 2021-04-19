Editorial Unscrupulous Vladimir Putin intensifies the war of values ​​as he seeks to reach the game table

Editorial|Editorial

The meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States could curb the escalation of the confrontation and create a space to negotiate even on the start of negotiations.

For subscribers

The Russian Prison Service announced on Monday that opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi, who is on hunger strike, will be transferred to a penitentiary hospital.­

20:15

Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to care little about whether or not opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi will survive. Navalnyi survived a attempted murder with a chemical weapon, but is on his breath as a result of medical negligence and a three-week hunger strike. On Monday, Navalnyi was transferred from the West under pressure to the prison hospital.