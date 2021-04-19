Monday, April 19, 2021
Editorial Unscrupulous Vladimir Putin intensifies the war of values ​​as he seeks to reach the game table

April 19, 2021
The meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States could curb the escalation of the confrontation and create a space to negotiate even on the start of negotiations.

The Russian Prison Service announced on Monday that opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi, who is on hunger strike, will be transferred to a penitentiary hospital.­Picture: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to care little about whether or not opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi will survive. Navalnyi survived a attempted murder with a chemical weapon, but is on his breath as a result of medical negligence and a three-week hunger strike. On Monday, Navalnyi was transferred from the West under pressure to the prison hospital.

