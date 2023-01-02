Editorial | Unnecessary secrecy can give weapons to destabilizers

STT reported in the new year that Matti Saarelainen, the first director of Hybridcoe, the competence center for combating hybrid threats, had to leave his position in 2019 due to inappropriate behavior. At that time, the information was not disclosed to the public.

This was not disclosed to the public at the time, and according to the then Foreign Minister Timo Soin, neither was it to him. It was announced that Saarelainen would be transferred back to the protection police, i.e. Supo, from which he had been on leave. Jori Arvonen, the chairman of Hybridcoe’s board of directors, thanked Saarelai in a press release at the time for managing the initial phase of the center.

Arvonen, who is still acting as chairman, now confirmed to STT that the reason for Saarelainen’s departure was sexual harassment. At the time, according to Arvonen, the reason was not told in order to protect the victims of the harassment.

Saarelainen’s reputation has already suffered. Iltalehti reported last year, that it is suspected that he, as the then head of the Foreigners’ Office in the 1990s, influenced the fact that Gennadi Timchenko, a member of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, received Finnish citizenship. Saarelainen retired from Supo last year, when Supo had decided to do a new security clearance on him.

Supo got a dent in its reputation when it seemed to have ignored Saarelainen’s role in the Timchenko case for years, the investigation of which was ultimately left unfinished after the man retired. Now Hybridcoe, which operates in Helsinki and is financed by several countries, received a bump.

Finnish publicity laws do not apply to the Competence Center, so the secrecy has not been illegal. A mistake has still been made. Hybridcoe is an important center whose mission is to increase awareness of hybrid threats caused by malicious external powers and to help detect vulnerabilities. In this work, openness and honesty are essential, as secrecy weakens trust in the center’s operations and creates a situation that can be exploited.

