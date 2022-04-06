Editorial Unnecessary corona operations at borders should be abandoned

All visitors to the country are still required under the Communicable Diseases Act to have a certificate for a full set of vaccines, coronavirus disease or a negative test result.

Finland continue to impose entry restrictions due to the coronavirus. All visitors to the country are required under the Communicable Diseases Act to provide a certificate of a complete series of vaccines, coronavirus disease or a negative test result.

In internal border traffic, ports and airports, the rule is monitored on a random basis. In the absence of a certificate, the entrant will be assigned to a mandatory corona test. At the external borders, aliens from non-Schengen countries are always checked for a certificate. You can’t get to Finland without it.

“Actually, half of the EU countries have already excluded all border measures. The disease is everywhere, and everyone who is willing has been vaccinated. What is the function of their border measures anymore, ”asked Mika Salminen, Director of THL (MTV News 5.4.).

It’s easy to agree. The coronary situation is serious, but the restrictions must be useful. Now there is an expensive on-call system at the borders that will not prevent the spread of new variants.

