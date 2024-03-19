The government parties' willingness to negotiate has increased, when their support has started to slip a little. The trade unions also have an increasing desire to negotiate, because the ongoing political strikes are harming the Finnish national economy, and the Finns know this.

PAkko is the best consultant – also in labor market disputes. Force has so far been absent from both the trade unions and the government. The costs of strikes have increased, but so far both parties have endured it.

Commissioned by SAK the survey half of Finns approve of strikes. But the longer and the more the strikes damage the national economy, the more likely it is that understanding will weaken. Suspensions of wage payments announced by employers also increase the pressure.