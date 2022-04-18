Editorial Ukraine’s EU membership should say ‘yes, but’

Ukraine must be offered the right direction, even though the country’s Taipale condition for the EU is enormous.

Ukraine a sad photograph of the battles of Irpin spread to the world. The woman had tried in vain to escape the fire of Russian artillery from her home. The picture showed the deceased’s hand open, a keychain next to the hand on the ground and a round blue puddle in the bundle. Its edge was surrounded by a circle of yellow stars.

Ukraine has asked NATO for more armed assistance and access to the European Union. Neither wish should be knocked out.

When the Union was enlarged at the beginning of the millennium by the states of Eastern Europe, the hope of Western Europe was that membership would open a door for these countries to escape Russian influence.

The war in Ukraine shows how dangerous it is to remain in Russia’s sphere of influence without lasting ties to the West.

European Union set a long list of requirements for an eligible country in 1993. The list is known as the Copenhagen Criteria.

According to the EU, a country with a stable administration can be accepted as a member. The administration must be able to guarantee that the country respects human rights, the rule of law and the rules of democracy. In addition, the country must have a market economy that can compete.

Ukraine does not fulfill these criteria. Of course not now during the war, but it did not do so before the war either.

The relationship between the administration and the judiciary has traditionally been too close in Ukraine and corruption has spread almost everywhere. Ukraine’s regime has changed for the better after pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych lost his seat in 2014. Still, progress towards EU eligibility has been slow.

Democracy and the American organization Freedom House, which monitors the state of human rights, says there have been many shortcomings in Ukraine since 2014: the rights of minorities have not been sufficiently respected and the judiciary has ended up holding back anti-corruption work.

Ukraine is a large agricultural country, but it has never been a competitive market economy.

EU countries have also been reminded that a country at war cannot be admitted to the Union. This reminder drowns out the notion of time. No one is serious Imagine that Ukraine would become a full member of that and only in the middle of the war. The war will end sometime, and the process could begin – according to soldier Švejk – after the war at six o’clock.

Eastern Europe the countries opened the door of their own free will in the 1990s at a time when Russia, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was not as jealous of its interests as it is today. In the past, Finland slipped out of the same door with the same security aspirations.

Today, Russia probably shouldn’t like Ukraine’s EU membership either, but hasn’t Russia already shown its worst side to Ukraine? And Ukraine’s EU membership does not seem to annoy Russian decision-makers as much as Ukraine’s much-needed NATO rapprochement.

EU member states should not say “no because” to Ukraine, but “yes, but”. The message should be that the process of membership can begin and that convergence will bring economic benefits to Ukraine in line with progress. At the same time, it must be made clear that the process can take at least a decade.

Ukraine deserves what was successfully offered to the countries that joined from Eastern Europe: security in the event of Russia and a better standard of living.

