Saturday, December 3, 2022
Editorial | Ukraine wants generators and reflectors for Christmas

December 3, 2022
Support for Ukraine is the best gift this Christmas. There are many good routes for it.

in Finland we are guessing whether this year will be a black or white Christmas, but in Ukraine you don’t have to guess. That’s where this Christmas will be black.

At Christmas, it will be exactly ten months since the start of the Russian war of aggression. The Ukrainians stopped the Russians and are now taking back their own territories. The aggressor, left behind in the war, tries to discourage the Ukrainians by destroying the country’s energy grid with missiles. That is why many Ukrainian homes are cold and dark this Christmas.

Finns can support the struggle of the Ukrainians in many ways. Monetary donations to the country are collected by, for example, the Red Cross, Unicef, Save the Children and the Church’s Foreign Aid. By donating money to the State Bank of Ukraine, you can directly support the armed forces of Ukraine. Ukrainians living in Finland, on the other hand, collect money to send to Ukraine, for example, generators, backup power sources and reflectors for children moving around in dark cities. Ukrainians living in Finland can search for information about Ukrainian Christmas events from the Facebook page.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.

