Editorial | Ukraine still has to defend itself with one hand behind its back

UKrainian civilians have another rough weekend behind them. Russia bombed several cities in different parts of Ukraine.

Kharkiv, located in southeastern Ukraine, suffered the most, where Russia once again struck a residential area. Russia also fired missiles at Kiev, where pieces of missiles destroyed by air defense fell into people’s homes. Western Ukraine was not safe either, because in Ivano-Frankivsk, Russia destroyed half of the local college with airstrikes. Several people died and dozens were injured in these attacks.

Russia has also continued to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Russia now seems to be aiming to attack power plants, while previously its targets were more easily repaired substations. Since spring, Russia has succeeded in shutting down half of Ukraine’s energy production. On the night between Sunday and Monday, Ukraine had to start planned and rotating power cuts in different parts of the country.

At the same time, Russian forces have stepped up their attacks in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. According to some estimates, Russia has now launched its summer offensive there.

Ukraine’s defense is still hampered by a shortage of weapons and ammunition, even though Western arms deliveries have accelerated. In addition, restrictions imposed by Western countries prevent Ukraine from striking Russian troops in Russia with some weapons.

OFthese restrictions have a big impact. When Russia launched a new attack on Kharkiv, just tens of kilometers from the border, in May, it bombarded the city from its side, knowing that Ukraine could do little to defend itself.

When the United States then gave Ukraine permission to use part of the US weaponry to attack the Russian side as well, the Russian advance stopped and the bombing of Kharkiv decreased. Although Russia’s intention in the direction of Kharkiv seemed to be mainly to force Ukraine to move its troops there from Donetsk, the reduction of Russian attacks is important to Kharkiv residents.

“ Now South Korea is also considering arming Ukraine.

The United States still does not allow Ukraine to fire, for example, long-range Atacms missiles towards Russia. Ukraine can use them mostly in its attacks on the Russian-occupied Crimea. Of course, that is also useful.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, asked again over the weekend, among other things, to ease the restrictions on Atacms missiles. Due to the restrictions, Ukraine is not able to strike, for example, the bases of the Russian Air Force, from which the planes that bomb Ukrainian civilian targets take off.

VIn recent days, we have heard several positive news for Ukraine. Economic magazine The Financial Times reported The EU invented a way, thanks to which Hungary is unable to prevent the use of the proceeds of frozen Russian funds to arm Ukraine. This can also contribute to the approximately 50 billion euro loan that the G7 countries have prepared to give to Ukraine.

In addition, South Korea, irritated by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang, announced that it was considering arming Ukraine. Serbia, which maintains good relations with Russia, also sells more weapons to the West than before, which are still delivered to Ukraine. Western weapons are also arriving all the time to strengthen Ukraine’s defense.

All this is important, but Russia still has the initiative and superiority on the front. In the West, there is reason to understand that we are now living in decisive times. The West should no longer impose restrictions on its weapons, due to which Ukraine has to defend itself with one hand behind its back.

