The final document of the NATO summit, which starts in Vilnius on Tuesday, is still being refined, but Ukraine is promised something more than at the Bucharest summit in April 2008.

EEurope is stable and safe only if Ukraine is safe. Ukraine must permanently get rid of a position where Russia can think that it belongs to its circle of interests. That is why President Volodymyr Zelenskyi demands Ukraine’s rapid membership in NATO.

NATO responds to Ukraine, but to a limited extent. Ukraine’s NATO membership will ultimately be decided by the political will of the leaders of the NATO countries, and there is really no consensus on the matter.

The wording of the final document of the NATO summit starting in Vilnius on Tuesday is still being refined, but Ukraine is promised something more than at the Bucharest summit in April 2008. At that time, the United States proposed the admission of Ukraine and Georgia as NATO members, while Germany and France blocked the alignment. Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the rapprochement between NATO, Ukraine and Georgia by invading Georgia in August 2008 and seizing Crimea in 2014.

After February 2022, NATO has reacted very strongly to changes in European security. The meeting in Vilnius is a continuation of the summit held in Madrid last summer, where NATO got serious about strengthening its deterrence and defense.

Still, NATO has to face the fact that Russia is blocking NATO by maintaining the war. Russia is capable of that for years. Although Ukraine is the underdog in the consumer war, NATO countries must at least take care that Ukraine does not run out of weapons. Ukraine is fighting its war alone.

Ukraine will not be offered Article 5 protection until the end of the war. Some kind of stepping stones for NATO membership will still be set in Vilnius. Zelenskyi will take part in the meeting where the NATO-Ukraine relationship will be strengthened by raising the NATO-Ukraine joint commission to the head of state level as the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Jos NATO would send a very unclear message about Ukraine’s position, it would only benefit Putin. The relationship between Ukraine and NATO is still not completely clear.

Instead of NATO, the United States, Britain, France and Germany are committing themselves as guarantors of Ukraine’s security with various security agreements, in which nothing can be guaranteed for sure. It’s about political will and trust, which is also vital for Ukraine.

The strategic commitments of the United States to Israel and Taiwan are also based on the same trust. The so-called Israeli model is what Ukraine can get now to prevent future Russian aggression.

Bilateral commitments always have different dynamics and different risks than NATO membership. The relationship is subordinate to, for example, the national interest of the United States. Germany would also be needed as an authoritative guarantor of Ukraine’s security, which, like Finland and Sweden, had to make a huge change in its security policy when Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022

The NATO countries are not yet firmly on their feet in building a strong Europe. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s sharp change of direction in security policy is still marked by concern that giving strong security guarantees to Ukraine would incite Russia. Scholz is a child of West Germany’s Russia policy during the Cold War, for whom especially nuclear weapons is a politically difficult topic. It is pointless to expect a vision of how the war will be finally resolved from Scholz. But does anyone else have a vision?

However, Germany takes NATO seriously, even though it knows the inadequacy of its own army. Germany increases the number of its troops in Lithuania to 4,000 soldiers, which is part of a major strengthening of NATO’s eastern member states. At the meeting in Vilnius, NATO’s regional defense plans, command structure and force structure will continue to be updated during the great power struggle.

Sfor uomi, the meeting is the first as a NATO member country. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will receive a handshake from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Vilnius on Monday, which will make Sweden a NATO country.

Finland and Sweden will soon be hand in hand in NATO, which is moving in the right direction.

