As the spring progresses, expectations of Ukraine’s counterattack have intensified. Ukraine has a big task ahead of it to liberate its territories, for which it has prepared well, but the strengthening support of the West is important.

QAs the season progresses, expectations of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive have intensified.

The reason is clear. The resistance of the Ukrainians stopped the major offensive launched by Russia in February of last year and then forced the Russian occupiers to withdraw from the vicinity of Kiev, the vicinity of Kharkiv and Kherson. After that, the situation got stuck in a war of attrition along the front line of about a thousand kilometers.

This war of attrition has caused extensive losses for Russia, for which the seizure of the Ukrainian Bahmut has become an obsession. The situation has temporarily settled for Ukraine, as the situation has not only been devastating for the Russian troops and eaten away at their morale, but also given Ukraine time to prepare and prepare for the next phase.

However, the war of attrition has also been exhausting for Ukraine, where soldiers fall and are wounded and ammunition is used up. An even bigger problem is that Russia has more to spend for the war of consumption than Ukraine.

The Russian leadership is counting on the fact that the prolongation of the war will lead to a weakening of the attention and interest of Western countries. At the same time, it hopes that the president will change in the United States and with it the direction of politics.

Large losses of men do not seem to bother the Russian leadership or the people, so they do not force a change of direction. They may even intensify support for the war, when the relatives justify to themselves that the sacrifice was not in vain. Russia has already moved deep into the war economy, unlike the West, which supports Ukraine. Now Russian propaganda is already preparing the nation for “eternal war”. The front line also still runs deep in Ukraine.

Therefore, Ukraine must try to take the initiative and change the course of the war. In practice, it means an attack to liberate Russian-occupied territories.

SSpeculations about a counter-offensive in Ukraine have been rife for a long time. However, the term threatens to mislead if it makes one think of the counter-offensive as an operation similar to Russia’s major offensive in February of last year.

Ukraine does not have the same opportunity to gather troops and equipment to wait for the attack order as Russia had. Russia would immediately seek to destroy all troop concentrations it detects. So rather a large number of different operations can be expected, some of which are probably already underway.

Recently, some analysts have taken a cautious stance because they suspect that too high expectations have been placed on a possible operation in Ukraine. The Russian forces and their fighting ability should not be underestimated. Russia is also capable of learning from its mistakes. There are enormous risks involved in invading Ukraine. At worst, Ukraine suffers extensive losses, but the war situation does not really change.

Still, it is good to remember that Ukraine has set aside a lot of time for preparation. Troops have been trained, equipment has been acquired. The Ukrainian troops also clearly have better motivation and fighting morale than the talented Russians in a foreign country. That’s an important thing. And the West has not been sitting in the stands either, but training, weapons and ammunition have flowed to Ukraine.

In recent weeks, very different views have been expressed about the balance of power on the front and Ukraine’s fighting condition. It means that there is no certain information. There is even more propaganda and deception. The truth is revealed only when the great battle begins.

Länne still has a lot to do to help the Ukrainian forces. Ammunition production in particular must be made to work in a completely different way than it does now. Education support must also be increased.

It is also in our interest that Ukraine can turn the tide of the war. Therefore, it is also our duty.

