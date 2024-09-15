Editorial|In principle, it was important that the most followed issue of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and the new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was the permission to be given to Ukraine to use Western missiles in attacks on Russia.

SRecently, there has been a clear increase in the pressure in new Western countries for Ukraine to finally start using missiles supplied by the West for attacks deep into Russia. It was also one of the most important topics when the new British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, met US President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday.

Finland and many smaller countries have not set limits on the arms aid they give to Ukraine, but Ukraine’s main backers – such as the United States and Britain – have forbidden Ukraine from using the long-range missiles they have given it to attack outside its internationally recognized borders. As a result, Ukraine has had to defend itself as if with one hand behind its back: it has not been able to strike properly, for example, at military targets located in Russia, from which Russia carries out attacks in different parts of Ukraine.

Starmer is willing to give Ukraine permission to use the Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain to Ukraine also for attacks on the Russian side, but he wants Biden’s public blessing for this. The goal is to give a picture of a common coordinated strategy. It is also affected by the fact that many of the systems used alongside the Storm Shadow missiles are from the United States. So there is still no talk of permission to use US missiles.

Biden is still holding back because he fears the permit will provoke Russian leader Vladimir Putin to escalate the war. However, Putin’s “red lines” feared by the West have turned out to be illusions. That’s what happened last spring too, when Biden, after whining, allowed Ukraine to attack the Russian troops gathered right next to the Ukrainian border, who bombarded Kharkiv across the border.

Knowing about Biden’s doubts, Putin tried to issue a new ultimatum last week. According to him, the Ukrainians cannot use long-range missiles on their own, so with the permission to use them, Russia would interpret NATO as being at war with it. However, the recent intimidation reportedly had no effect on Biden’s thinking, as Russia has long been talking about being at war with the West.

Länne’s activities, on the other hand, seem to be affected by the intensifying cooperation between Russia and Iran, especially Iran’s recent large-scale delivery of missiles to Russia. Although the missile delivery is not the only reason for Starmer’s haste, the Iranian missiles, which clearly strengthen the power of the Russian offensive, are causing concern in the West.

“ The West has a limited number of expensive missiles.

Russia has continued its advance in eastern Ukraine, where its forces are already at the gates of the strategically important Pokrovsk. Russia has also started its counterattack in the Kursk region, where the Ukrainian troops advanced in early August. In addition, Russia regularly bombards Ukrainian civilian targets both to terrorize civilians and to destroy energy infrastructure under winter.

In such a situation, it would be embarrassing for the big Western countries to watch from the sidelines when Russia could strengthen its attacks even more with Iranian missiles, and Ukraine would still not be able to attack Russian bases. That’s why Biden is said to understand Starmer’s requests, even though he hasn’t given a promise yet on Friday. However, according to background information, permission is coming to Ukraine, at least for the free use of missiles provided by Britain.

Uone should not expect too much from Kraina’s permission to attack Russia’s rear with missiles. The West has a limited number of these expensive missiles, making it difficult to sustain a large-scale attack. Russia, which has long been preparing for a change in policy between the United States and Britain, has also moved its planes that fire destructive flying bombs into Ukraine beyond the range of the US Atacms missiles.

A policy change would still be important in principle, especially since the permission to use Storm Shadow missiles is probably only the first step. Unfortunately, this turnaround has taken far too long.

