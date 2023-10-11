Editorial | Ukraine is afraid of being sidelined

As the world’s attention focuses on the Middle East, Hamas inevitably plays into Russia’s pocket.

Bthe attention of the defense ministers of the NATO countries gathered in the meeting is on both Ukraine and Israel – and on their own mistakes. The shocking bloodshed of the terrorist organization Hamas in Israel shows a colossal intelligence failure.

The eyes of the big NATO countries are now on the Middle East, where a lot of dangerous things are happening and fast. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who came to Brussels, is rightly afraid that Ukraine will become a sideshow. When Western aid and support disintegrate and tensions in the Middle East tighten, the beneficiaries are Russia and Iran.

Hamas will inevitably play into Russia’s pocket. Russia itself is doing all kinds of things in different directions. There is a big confusion of different actors going on, which threatens to take the West into a multi-front war.

In Finland, possible sabotage of the Balticconnector gas pipeline and communication cable is kept separate from other simultaneous events. Damage to critical infrastructure does not want to be assessed from the perspective of a military crisis. President Sauli Niinistö has said that if Russia proves to be guilty, it will be told. The investigation takes a long time.

Ukraine’s concern about the support coming to it is always acute. The winter of war is ahead again. The US leadership assures that the support will remain, but ordinary Americans may be more in solidarity with Israel than with Ukraine. And if the West hoped to get the countries of the Global South to support the anti-Russian front, the situation changed again. The countries of the South are strict about double standards and watch how the West works with the Palestinians. And if Israel razes Gaza to the ground, the streets of Arab countries will also seethe.

The hostages taken by Hamas are a trauma for Israel and a problem for the international community. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are needed in the negotiations. The tensions between the United States and the Arab world, which have already eased, threaten to intensify again. In Israel, they understandably call for merciless actions against Hamas, but the risks are unpredictable.

