Editorial | Ukraine has to wait for money from the West as well as from Russia

The West will finally be able to agree that the proceeds of the frozen funds from Russia should be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Vthe frozen funds from the central bank and the Russian oligarchs, or at least the proceeds of the funds, have been demanded to be used for the Ukrainian war fund for two years soon. The United States, Great Britain, Canada, Japan and EU countries have frozen Russian assets worth more than 300 billion euros in various parts of the world.

The majority of the frozen funds, around 200 billion euros, are in the EU. The proceeds of the funds are several billion euros.

There is broad support for diverting funds to Ukraine. Still, it has been difficult to make decisions.

The situation was quite new for everyone, when the West began to freeze the assets of Russia and the Russian oligarchs, which had started a war of aggression against Ukraine. Now things are finally moving forward, at least a little. In mid-December, the EU Commission completed its presentation on how the proceeds of the frozen funds should be managed. Spending the money is a separate matter.

Also happening in the US. The financial newspaper Financial Times reported on Thursday that the United States wants the G7 group of leading industrialized countries to finally outline how to deal with the frozen Russian assets.

We want to be able to tell the news in February at the G7 meeting around the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Property protection is strong in democracies for a reason. That is why, for example, the leadership of the United States has been reluctant to talk about freezing funds very directly. Instead of confiscation, countermeasures have been considered to make Russia stop its aggression. However, it is the same thing.

Vno longer afraid of significantly losing funds. It has notified the United States that it will cut diplomatic ties if the funds are seized.

The EU Commission, the European Central Bank and the major member countries have had difficulties in creating a legal basis and legal grounds suitable for all, by which the use of the proceeds of frozen Russian funds to aid Ukraine would be successful. Concerns have been different for different operators. Consequences for financial stability and whether investors would start to avoid the euro area for fear of confiscations have been considered. Italy has been thinking about Russian countermeasures for Italian companies still operating in Russia.

In mid-December, the commission presented its proposal to the leaders of the member states that the proceeds of the frozen funds from the Russian central bank could really be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“ Ukraine needs weapons and money.

The Commission proposes that central securities depositories would register and manage the proceeds of frozen assets. They should not be given to shareholders or other third parties. However, the EU countries would still decide separately from the Commission's proposal how the proceeds would be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine at some point.

The income from the frozen Russian funds does not cover Ukraine's reconstruction needs. It's more about principle. The basis has now been created for the fact that the income from Russian funds could be directed to Ukraine. The decisions require the unanimity of the member countries.

UKraina is fighting for its existence. It needs weapons and money. Ukraine itself, by the decisions of its own courts, has confiscated a significant amount of the property of Russian oligarchs who support Russia.

The United States Department of Defense announced on Wednesday that it will deliver the last agreed package of federal arms aid to Ukraine. The continuation of aid has not been agreed upon in Congress.

The EU is having worrying difficulties in creating a long-term vision for supporting Ukraine. At the December summit, due to Hungary's opposition, no decision was made on the critical 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine, but around 20 billion euro support will be assembled in January among the other member countries without Hungary.

US and EU support for Ukraine continues, but the help always comes through the most difficult path. It destabilizes Ukraine, although the purpose is to strengthen it. Ukraine is at war, the West chose the role of payer.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.