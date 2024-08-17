Editorial|Although the military consequences of Ukraine’s audacious attack remain unclear, Ukraine showed that its military actions on Russian territory will not cause the kind of escalation that the West has feared.

UKraina’s attack on Russian soil was a surprise. The reactions of Ukraine’s supporters to the counterattack show that, at least at this stage, the risk-taking has paid off.

The United States has been held back in supporting Ukraine by concerns over Russia’s use of nuclear weapons. Now, Ukraine has not been publicly tamed. It is not a problem for Germany either that Ukraine is at war in Russia with Western weapons.

Ukraine showed its Western backers that its military actions in Russian territory will not cause the kind of escalation that the West has feared. The risk of escalation is justified, among other things, by what kind of weapon systems Ukraine has acquired.

The red lines set by the West for Ukraine have changed places many times and Ukraine has stretched the limits of what is allowed to it. However, the Finnish leadership has systematically emphasized that there are no restrictions on the arms aid provided by Finland.

Ukraine is now occupying a slice of Russia, and Russia’s reaction speaks of being humiliated. The Kremlin calls the attack a provocation. From the point of view of nuclear deterrence, the message is interesting because it plays a nuclear weapon out of hand by communicating that it is not appropriate to provoke, even if it is provoked.

Russia now has to rethink its strategy. Russia can destroy Ukrainian soldiers if it wants to, but it requires a significant concentration of forces and moving them away from somewhere else.

Mthere are now positive signals for Ukraine in the settings of international politics.

In the US presidential elections, tensions and settings change quickly. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is rising in the polls. Harris’ victory in the November presidential election would mean continuity for the US line on Ukraine. Donald Trump’s return to power would increase unpredictability in transatlantic relations in general. In any case, the United States is the main guarantor of Ukraine’s military actions and Western integration.

NATO’s summer summit was successful in its key goals, and Ukraine knew how to accept as a victory what NATO has to offer it at the moment. Cooperation between NATO and the European Union is deepening. Ursula von der Leyen will continue to lead the European Commission, who is currently assembling a new commission to meet the challenges of the next wave of the great power struggle.

Uncertainty still marks autumn. EU countries do not have a unified analysis of the security situation in Europe. In France, a government is just being assembled, and in Germany preparations are being made for important state elections, where a large part of the electorate rejects American rather than Russian authoritarian forces. The election arrangements are included in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s speeches.

Hungary continues to block support for Ukraine, but other EU countries also seemed to be able to bypass Hungary in decision-making. One of the problems is that the governments of the EU countries do not have a genuine desire to increase European arms production and defense spending, but investments are behind the scenes.

Uthe military consequences of Kraina’s bold attack are still unclear. Ukraine’s goal is not to seize territories from Russia, but to liberate its own country. The war will end in negotiations, and Ukraine must have the best possible position in the negotiations.

Ukraine’s negotiating position may be improved by the attack on Russian territory, although there is still a long way to go. Russia has taken over a fifth of Ukraine’s territories, and at least in Ukraine they are not yet ready to exchange land for peace.

Ammunition and soldiers are still in short supply, and Russia has destroyed a significant part of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Next winter will be heavy.

However, with its attack on Russian territories, Ukraine has weakened the effectiveness of Russia’s nuclear disarmament. Russia has not brought Ukraine to its knees, and Ukraine’s western backers are letting Ukraine have wars now.

