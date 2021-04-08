Editorial Tytti Yli-Viikari lost the core task of the State Audit Office

The Executive Director abused VTV’s exceptional freedom, and as development, he became too dominant in the agency’s operations.

20:15

Was not It is a surprise that the Parliamentary Chancellery Committee decided on Thursday to suspend Tytti Yli-Viikari, Director General of the State Audit Office (VTV), for the duration of the preliminary investigation conducted by the Central Criminal Police. There has been enough news about Yli-Viikari’s compulsion in office for weeks.