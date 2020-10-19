Sunday’s rallies were not over when, behind the emotion aroused by the vile crime committed against Samuel Paty and the tributes, were already appearing the calculations. We are facing a real shallot race between the right and the far right, in which the government is also participating to claim a place of champion, not only in the face of Islamist terrorism, but in the face of a diffuse and global threat that would be directed against the values ​​of the Republic and its very existence.