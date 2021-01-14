Editorial Twitter closed the account, but the word is still free for Trump

Twitter only intervened in the incitement made by the President of the United States on his account when the solution was more favorable to the future of some company than to continue the former spending.

Florence Alexander Stubb, a professor at the EU University and former Prime Minister of Finland, does not approve of Twitter’s decision to permanently close US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

Stubb signed up for Twitter for writing in the message support for freedom of expression and stated that the decision on permanent closure rests with the “court and not with the listed company”. German Chancellor Angela Merkel rebuked a solution restricting freedom of expression.