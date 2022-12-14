Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Editorial | Turkish money is no laughing matter

December 14, 2022
Turkey’s money has lost most of its value due to the absurd economic policy. It is a sensitive place for Turks.

Two Finnish students had to to experience hard In Turkey, after publishing a social media video online, in which they tore up and tossed Turkish liras, which they considered worthless, while laughing. The men were arrested on charges of insulting the founder of the Turkish state, Kemal Atatürk.

The young people had unexpectedly fallen from soho to a dark place: the Turkish lira has lost more than 80 percent of its value in a year due to the absurd economic policy of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The students survived without a court sentence, but say they were beaten by the police and the guards of the deportation center. It has not been possible to confirm the information, but the abuse of prisoners is common in Turkey.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has added a warning to Turkey’s travel bulletin that “the Turkish state, the country’s leadership and the country’s flag are taken very seriously in Turkey”, and a social media post can result in up to three years in prison. It is probably safest to avoid traveling to Turkey altogether.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.

