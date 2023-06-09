Editorial | Turkey no longer has anything to gain by blocking Sweden’s NATO membership

The long months at NATO’s doorstep have shown how significant a decision Finland and Sweden made when applying to join the organization. The countries’ membership significantly strengthens the security of the entire Northern Europe.

Mthe closer to the east Sweden’s NATO membership becomes, the greater the support for NATO in Sweden. 31 percent and 36.8 percent of Swedes now have a very positive attitude towards NATO membership, according to a survey by Statistics Sweden.

The increase in support can comfort the Swedish leadership, even if the overriding feeling is still frustration. It is produced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Sweden’s foreign and security policy identity had to be clarified due to the conditions set by Turkey, especially for Sweden’s NATO membership.

Finland was also a pawn in Turkey’s game for months, but still on the sidelines. Sweden had to make moves, which included, among other things, distancing itself from influential Kurdish actors in Sweden. Sweden’s new terrorism law and responding to Turkey’s deportation requests are part of the reason—but only part of the reason—that Erdoğan is now taking his foot off the brake.

Erdoğan has nothing more to win with the help of Sweden. The presidential election is over, and after the election victory there was a call from the White House. US President Joe Biden made Sweden’s NATO membership conditional on the US selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Turkey got its terrorism concerns on NATO’s agenda.

Sweden looks set to join NATO before the organization’s summit in Vilnius in July. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participated in Erdoğan’s inauguration in Ankara, where former Prime Minister Carl Bildt was also promoting Sweden’s cause. On Thursday, Stoltenberg met Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström.

“ Many types of priming are done behind the scenes.

Next week, the tripartite group of Turkey, Sweden and Finland will meet with a new composition. Hakan Fidan, head of the intelligence service, became Turkey’s new foreign minister. İbrahim Kalın, who represented Turkey in the tripartite group, took over the leadership of the intelligence service.

At the tripartite meeting, Turkey could state that Sweden meets the conditions for ratification. The pressure to make a decision is intense.

Behind the scenes, a lot of priming is done on behalf of Sweden. If Sweden’s membership before Vilnius threatens to be caught up in the schedules of the Turkish or Hungarian parliaments, Sweden’s membership could be confirmed by a joint declaration of the NATO countries.

Ruotsi needs NATO membership for the same reasons as Finland. The foundation of the security policy crumbled in February 2022. It’s not just a storm but climate change. Russia is challenging Europe, and at the same time the United States is fighting for power with China.

The post-Cold War era is over. Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO decision became a symbol of that. In Sweden, the change was more drastic than in Finland because the Swedes had not exactly discussed their country’s NATO membership before Finland forced Sweden to do so. Sweden was in a hurry to strengthen its national defense and its weak links, such as Gotland.

Scooperation between Finland and Sweden has continued to go well, even if there is still some kind of trauma that we didn’t join NATO hand in hand in the end.

In both Finland and Sweden, the months in NATO’s waiting room have influenced the analysis of the security situation, Russia and NATO. During the waiting period, the authorities were worried about what Russia would do before Finland and Sweden were under the protection of NATO’s fifth article.

Although nothing serious happened, the concern was justified. Finland and Sweden have been very visibly supported by a number of large NATO countries. Power has been demonstrated in the Baltic Sea. The threat of some very unscrupulous act is still not over. The destruction of the Kahovka dam in Ukraine is a reminder of that.

The great uncertainty related to Russia emphasizes the importance of the almost simultaneous NATO solution of Finland and Sweden. Now both countries also admit more openly than before the importance of NATO’s nuclear deterrence.

In NATO, Finland and Sweden plan the defense of Northern Europe together with the United States and all other allies. Security in Europe is indeed shared.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.