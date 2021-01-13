Ten years ago, to the day, Tunisia freed itself from the yoke of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Under the pressure of an unprecedented popular revolt started a month earlier, the autocrat fled after twenty-three years of reign. A victory for a people thirsty for freedom. And great hope for the Middle East. The fall of the dictator initiated an unprecedented spring, sweeping in the wake of Hosni Mubarak in Egypt, Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, Ali Abdallah Saleh in Yemen… Tunisian inspiration, and his famous “Irhal! »(« Get out! ») Chanted in the streets, blew a wind of dignity and collective strength never before seen in the Arab world, long condemned to oppression and global geopolitical strategies.

Everything was possible. But now, we know, a decade later, nothing seems to be so yet. The vacuum created by the disappearance of vilified regimes has not been filled by the expected reforms. Egypt is in the iron fist of General Al Sisi, Libya fragmented into a myriad of local groups, Yemen entangled in a deadly civil war … As for Syria, the repression organized by Bashar Al Assad led to a conflict making more 380,000 dead, millions displaced, and turned the country into a jihadist powder keg. Even Tunisia, engaged in a democratic process, faces a deep social crisis and still suffers from a political class in perpetual power struggle.

Dark record? Yes, but make no mistake about it. Despite these setbacks, the flame of pro-democracy movements has not been extinguished. The uprisings in Sudan, Algeria, Iraq and Lebanon clearly show that the spring of 2011 was not a simple revolt, but a revolution. Of those which profoundly modify the “Narrative reality” from a whole region, to use the expression of the Lebanese author Lina Mounzer. Between the fall of a system and its replacement, it is the time of the monsters, said Gramsci. The Arab world is in this in-between. But with the idea of ​​another possible now well anchored in the heads.