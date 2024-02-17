Editorial | Trump's threat can unite Europe

The Munich Security Conference showed how Europe fears Trump's victory and Ukraine's defeat.

Mthe main topic of this year's security conference in ünchen was not the war in the trenches of Ukraine, not Gaza, not China. European leaders' attention was on the relationship between Europe and the United States.

Europe's leaders are faced with the fact that security costs money and they have to pay the bill themselves. This is highlighted when Donald Trump divides NATO into good and bad. Trump's rhetoric crossed a new line this week when he incited Vladimir Putin to attack NATO countries that do not spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense.

However, NATO is not a collection agency, the European countries are full members of the military alliance. The EU countries are finally confirming what President Sauli Niinistö has been talking about for years as NATO's European pillar. But we're late.

The United States is in an unprecedented political crisis. Trump is driven by an obsession to be acquitted and control the institution of the rule of law, including the security service, not the goals of stability. President Joe Biden's health cannot be trusted. If Biden withdraws from the race, the successor as the Democratic candidate will have to rush before the November elections.

In Trump's first term, Europe got off easy. Trump is now more ready to take a hard grip on the administration, and the geopolitical situation is even more violent.

Biden's vice-president Kamala Harris tried to convince American voters in Munich, who were disappointed at the same time as Europeans shocked by Trump's speeches, that a strong commitment to international cooperation and NATO is in the interest of the United States.

After Harris, Julia Navalnaya, who had just learned of the death of her husband Alexei Navalny, took the stage. The shock of the death of a Russian opposition politician darkened the mood of the security conference even more. However, terrorizing Putin achieves nothing. We need money and weapons for Ukraine and for Europe's own defense.

Ukraine's defense is in danger of collapsing due to a shortage of ammunition. Russia's military economy, on the other hand, supplies soldiers and weapons to the front. Trump may demand a freeze on the war. That would mean throwing Ukrainians under a tank and dividing Ukraine.

Uthe Kraina War has an anniversary at the end of next week. Until now, everyone in Europe's capitals has had demands mainly on each other. Someone else always underperforms.

In Munich, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi described the world as in the settings of World War III. “Don't ask Ukrainians when the war will end,” Zelenskyi said. “Ask yourself why Putin is still able to continue the war.”

Europe and the countries of the G7 group are in a hurry to strengthen support for Ukraine. However, Germany and France will not be able to fill the gap left by the United States, if the aid to Ukraine has already ended.

Before his arrival in Munich, Zelenskyi went to acknowledge the large arms aid packages from Germany and France. In Germany, a discussion has even opened about strengthening Europe's own nuclear deterrent.

From Chancellor Olaf Scholz's speech in Munich, it was still heard that Ukraine's membership in NATO is still a taboo – even though the very act of breaking the taboo would bring Putin a price from the war, which would make him recalculate the risks of continuing the war.

The Munich meeting was again historic. Europe fears Trump's victory and Ukraine's defeat.

The United States is breaking away from transatlantic cooperation, and therefore Europe is required to take a new responsibility for supporting Ukraine and deterring NATO. The longer the war lasts, the greater will be its destruction for both Ukraine and international security. It looks grim.

