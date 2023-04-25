Editorial | Trump’s shadow is Biden’s best support

President Joe Biden announced that he will seek a second term in the White House. He promises to protect the United States from fanatics who support Donald Trump.

YUS President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he will seek a second four-year term in the 2024 presidential election. In his video message, Biden emphasized that he defended democracy against fanatics supporting former President Donald Trump – and now he wants to finish the job.

Trump’s shadow is indeed the most important supporting figure in the 80-year-old president’s second-term election campaign. The majority of Americans would like Biden to stay aside, and his continued term does not arouse enthusiasm even among the supporters of the Democratic Party. However, the fear of Trump’s return is so great that stable old Biden seems to many to be the safest option. Trump is only four years younger than Biden, but the age problem is highlighted if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or another younger candidate comes up against him.

Biden previously thought he was a bridge builder to the future of the Democratic Party, but no future standard bearers have emerged. The good result of last autumn’s congressional elections showed that Biden still has the ability to lead the Democrats to electoral victories. Had Biden stepped aside, he would have had no clear successor. Vice President Kamala Harris does not inspire much confidence in Americans.

The sitting president always goes to the elections as the early favorite. By the end of his second term, Biden would be 86 years old. Before Biden, the oldest president of the United States was Ronald Reagan, who ended his term at the age of 77. The Democratic Party has tried to explain that in addition to racism, the Democrats also strictly oppose ageism.

However, age is not just a number, because an American of Biden’s age has a more than five percent risk of dying within a year. It has to be taken into account in domestic political calculations as well as in international politics.

