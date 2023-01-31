Editorial | Trump’s return would be Putin’s dream

Donald Trump wants to return to the presidency of the United States. The mere possibility of strengthening Vladimir Putin’s position.

Donald Trump declared that he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours if he wins the 2024 presidential election. The promise was part of Trump’s speech at his campaign launch in New Hampshire on Saturday.

As president, Trump repeatedly declared his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Last February, just before the Russian attack, Trump praised Putin’s pressure on Ukraine as “genius”. Since the start of the war, Trump has turned to praise the defense of Ukraine, but has stuck to his assessment that Putin is “very smart”. In Trump’s opinion, the war is because Putin does not respect the weak and stupid President Joe Biden, but Trump is respected by Putin.

In Russia, they will certainly be watching closely how Trump’s campaign gets going – and they would certainly like to help it. If Trump’s return seems possible, Putin may be prolonging the war in order to settle things with his old friend.

