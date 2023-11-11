Editorial | Trump’s return would be a leap into the unknown

New opinion polls have strengthened Donald Trump’s chances in the US presidential elections to be held in a year. Democrats are worried about President Joe Biden’s unpopularity.

Democracy means people’s power, so it is special if a person is elected in a democratic election, who is vehemently opposed by the majority of the people. However, that is exactly what is happening in the United States, where either Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump will most likely be elected president in a year. Both clearly have more opponents than supporters.