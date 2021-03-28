Editorial Trump’s loss cost the media dearly

During his presidency, Trump was a goose laying golden eggs for the media.

Donald Trumpin the departure has been an economic setback for the American media. Those who have suffered the most have been the most critical of Trump, such as the television company CNN, whose viewership has almost halved. A lot of readers have also lost The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Trump was a goose laying golden eggs for the media. The New York Times raised the number of its online readers from three million to 7.5 million during Trump’s term. CNN doubled its audience. “We’ve found that as soon as you break the Trump story and move on to other topics, the audience disappears,” CNN’s Jeff Zucker explained in 2018.

After the trump, the media is forced to critically evaluate its own hate-love relationship with the former president. The media criticized Trump, but also opened his channel for him – and at the same time was involved in feeding the atmosphere of dichotomy and hatred that culminated in the conquest of the congress building in January.

