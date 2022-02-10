Editorial Trump’s lies became a trauma to Republicans

Supporting Donald Trump now means that the 2020 election must be considered stolen and the conquest of Congress acceptable. For some Republicans, that is too much.

Of the United States the Republican Party is trying to free itself from the stranglehold of former President Donald Trump, but it’s not easy. The 2020 presidential election and the ensuing conquest of Congress have become a double tram that divides the party into two camps.

On one side are ardent Trumpers who believe Joe Biden stole the election and congressional advocates defended democracy. On the other side are more moderate Republicans who recognize the election result and condemn the takeover.

Republicans have tried to dodge the embarrassing thing, so it has become like an elephant in the living room that no one seems to notice. Last week, Republicans stumbled upon an elephant when the party passed a decision condemning Republican MPs Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who were involved in the conquest investigation. The statement accused the occupation scholars of “persecuting ordinary citizens who took part in an acceptable political debate”.

The conquest killed five and injured 150 people. Charges have been filed against 750 occupiers. Designating such an event as an “acceptable political debate” was too much even for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a former Trump creditor. On Wednesday, McConnell called the congressional takeover a “violent uprising”.

Last this week, former Vice President Mike Pence denied Trump’s allegations that Pence should have declared the election result invalid and kept Trump in power. The audience growled when Pence, known as Trump’s humblest supporter, said a phrase that had never been heard from his mouth before: “Trump is wrong.”

In the current Republican Party, such a phrase is like a blasphemy.

