No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Trump ventes his rage at the Republicans

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 2, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

The president and congressional Republicans are at odds during Georgia’s top-ranking senator election.

The President of the United States Donald Trump’s season is culminating like the James Bond movie: an airplane falls in a downward spiral toward the ground and a terrible fight is going on inside the plane.

Now the attacks are not being exchanged by Republicans and Democrats, but Trump’s anger is at his own party, which the president believes has not supported Trump’s increasingly desperate allegations of election fraud.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Motorsports Endurokuski Pyry Juupaluoma, 18, talks about an accident that led to a moderate brain injury and loss of sense of smell - He does not give up his dream

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.