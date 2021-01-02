Editorial Trump ventes his rage at the Republicans

Editorial|Editorial
The president and congressional Republicans are at odds during Georgia’s top-ranking senator election.
The President of the United States Donald Trump’s season is culminating like the James Bond movie: an airplane falls in a downward spiral toward the ground and a terrible fight is going on inside the plane.
Now the attacks are not being exchanged by Republicans and Democrats, but Trump’s anger is at his own party, which the president believes has not supported Trump’s increasingly desperate allegations of election fraud.
