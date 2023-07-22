In the United States, former President Donald Trump is in legal trouble, which, however, does not seem to affect his popularity among Republicans.

Qello goes to US President Joe Biden – and the world. There are 471 days until the next US presidential election. They can return Donald Trump to the White House, whom a clear majority of Republicans, according to polls, want as their party’s presidential candidate. Trump’s possible return is awaited with fear in many places, as his previous presidency was a stormy period that ended with the president’s supporters trying to prevent the change of power with a violent takeover of Congress.

Democratic President Joe Biden has not been able to unite a divided nation, although he has managed to repair some of the damage caused by the Trump era. The United States has once again taken its place as the leader of the free world. This would be threatened if Trump made a comeback.

Trump claimed this week that he could force Russia and Ukraine into a deal that would end Russia’s war of aggression in one day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi publicly wondered why Trump did not carry out his stunt as president, if it is once so excellent. Russia certainly hopes for Trump’s victory.

Russia’s war of aggression has widened the gap between democracies and authoritarian countries, which has forced the right-wing populists who previously cheered for Trump in Europe to choose their side. The situation would inevitably also be reflected in Trump’s possible second term. The fear is that Trump would be even more radical as president.

Tdrum’s campaign is, however, disturbed by numerous lawsuits. This week, Trump suffered three legal setbacks. Two of them were related to stories about the former president’s actions towards women. The third and most serious blow came when Trump was informed that federal authorities were preparing an indictment for Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by pressuring election officials and inciting his supporters to seize Congress. There are many other lawsuits, but perhaps it is the sheer number of them that has exhausted people and made them lump all the cases into one big political chase. They don’t seem to have affected Trump’s popularity.

As the sitting president, Biden is the election favorite in advance, but many are afraid of the 80-year-old president’s age and fragility, which were also visible during his visit to Finland. Too big things now rest on one old man.

