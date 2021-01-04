No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Trump made an “offer that cannot be refused”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 4, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

Former defense ministers warned that the president should not mess with the military in his election disputes. It is startling that in a democracy, one even needs to be warned about this.

Mario Puzon in the book Godfather mafia boss Don Corleone’s godson Johnny Fontane asks Don Corleone for help to get the role he wants in the film in progress. Film producer Jack Woltz has opposed Fontane. The godfather replies, “I will make him an offer that he cannot refuse.”

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Hospital "More staff rather than increases"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.