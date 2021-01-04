Editorial Trump made an “offer that cannot be refused”

Editorial|Editorial

Former defense ministers warned that the president should not mess with the military in his election disputes. It is startling that in a democracy, one even needs to be warned about this.

Mario Puzon in the book Godfather mafia boss Don Corleone’s godson Johnny Fontane asks Don Corleone for help to get the role he wants in the film in progress. Film producer Jack Woltz has opposed Fontane. The godfather replies, “I will make him an offer that he cannot refuse.”

.