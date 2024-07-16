Editorial | Trump hired Vance as his successor

Editorial|Donald Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, who is running for the presidency of the United States, differs from Trump in terms of age and background, but not politically. Trump, confident of victory, wanted someone to implement his line and a follower of his work.

EEuropeans got a lot to think about on Monday, when Donald Trump, who is running for the presidency of the United States as a Republican candidate, announced that he had chosen Senator JD Vance as his vice presidential candidate.

Vance, who came to the public with his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, about the marginalized white poor, was initially a vocal conservative critic of Trump, but after deciding to pursue politics, changed his line and became one of Trump’s most visible supporters and defenders. Recently, he has been featured as a critic of the support given to Ukraine.

Although Vance is essentially a populist, his negative stance on supporting Ukraine seems principled. He is suspicious of globalization, the current world order, and the large role of the United States in NATO and the defense of Europe.

Ending up with Vance speaks of Trump’s certainty of victory. As a millennial and Marine Corps veteran, Vance, 39, is different from Trump, 78, and Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden, 81, and his vice president, Kamala Harris, 59, but politically he’s as close to Trump as you can get. Vice-presidential candidates rarely have much of an impact on the election result, but Trump doesn’t even seem to suggest that he needs a co-candidate who is politically different from himself this time. Trump wanted an implementer of his policies and a follower of his work.

Based on recent events, the US presidential election should not be declared over yet. However, Trump’s victory is very possible.

In Trump’s previous term, European leaders heaved a sigh of relief when tough talk was separated from action. You can no longer count on it. No matter how the elections go, Europe must urgently start taking responsibility for its defense.

