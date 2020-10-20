To assassinate a teacher for the sole reason that he exercised his profession of forming the minds of future citizens is to profane the entire Republic. This is what the Head of State will undoubtedly express on Wednesday on the occasion of the national tribute to Samuel Paty, the college professor killed by a fanatic in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

The place chosen by the family for this ceremony, between the centuries-old walls of the Sorbonne, this symbol of the emancipation of women and men through access to the lights of knowledge, close to the statues of Louis Pasteur and Victor Hugo, manifests both confidence in the superiority of knowledge over the brute force of obscurantism, and recognition of the correctness of the goal to which Samuel Paty dedicated his life by espousing the teaching career. He also underlines the irreducible gulf that separates the victim from his murderer and those who inspired his act of blind hatred.

Chance of fate wanted his tragic end, the drama experienced by his relatives and by his students to acquire such significance and resonance in the national community and even beyond that the figure and history of the teacher no longer belong to him. completely. Samuel Paty was nevertheless a man among men and he probably did not aspire to become a hero in spite of himself.

This heroisation can be conducive to recovery in the service of causes foreign to the one who thus finds himself heroized. Some feathers have already tried to enlist the deceased professor in their imaginary pantheon populated by “Black hussars” immortalized by Charles Péguy, these masters in uniform as severe as their teaching praised by the favorite writer of the conservatives, and who today make the supporters fantasize of a return to a school of the Third Republic adorned with all the virtues. Let us hope that Emmanuel Macron will, for his part, be able to resist these facilities which would lower the homage, whose origin of the word reminds us that it is first and foremost an oath of loyalty to the one to whom it is addressed.