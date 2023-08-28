Editorial | Trade unions cannot fail to respond to the government this fall

Real wages have collapsed, the government is planning cuts, and the trade union movement’s ability to attract new members has suffered. If the ay movement would not take up the barricades at a time like this, then when?

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

2:00 am

Min some democracies the division of labor is clear.

Parliament enacts laws prepared by civil servants, and representatives of the labor market do not participate in their drafting in any way.

In Finland, the division has traditionally been different. If there have been regulations affecting the labor market, employees and employers have been consulted during the process – in recent years, so much so that some of the laws have been created in terms of their content. Parliament has then stamped these laws.