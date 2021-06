Strict requirements and low levels of infection can also be Finland’s tourist asset.

Government decided on Thursday to continue restricting entry until June 27, by which time a new law on entry may enter into force. There was so much relief that you could come from the Schengen area on a business trip. Cruise ships can call at the port, but passengers cannot get ashore. Finns are allowed to leave and come, but the government still recommends avoiding trips abroad.